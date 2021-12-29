A look back at those we lost in 2021

Eddie Payne

Eddie Payne, who coached two seasons of basketball at Greensboro College, died July 7 at age 69 from complications that followed a stroke. Payne, who played for Wake Forest University, also coached at two other North Carolina schools — East Carolina University and Belmont Abbey College. He finished his coaching career with the University of South Carolina Upstate men's basketball team, where he stayed from 2002 until his retirement in 2017.

Jerry Steele

Jerry Steele, who died July 11 at the age of 82, coached the High Point Panthers for 32 seasons, taking the program from NAIA to NCAA Division II and Division I. He finished his coaching career with a 609-488 record at Guilford College and High Point.

Ralph Havis

Ralph Havis, whose Beef Burger restaurant on West Gate City Boulevard attracted a legion of fans, died July 14 at 78. After working at the restaurant for 10 years, he bought it in 1971 and touched the lives of many in the city over the decades. “Seeing him behind the counter with a smile on his face … he really was Beef Burger,” said niece Jennifer Hippert.

Walter Johnson