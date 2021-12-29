A look back at those we lost in 2021

From history makers and education leaders to philanthropists and conservationists, a look back at some of those we lost in 2021.
James Renick
Former N.C. A&T Chancellor James Renick died Jan. 3 at age 72 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Renick served as A&T chancellor from 1999 to 2006 before going on to hold vice presidencies at the American Council on Education in Washington, D.C., and Jackson State University in Mississippi. Before coming to A&T, he was chancellor at University of Michigan-Dearborn for six years.
Amelia Parker
Amelia Parker, former executive director of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum who helped raise millions to fund the project, died Jan. 13. She was 72. She had previously run the affairs of the Congressional Black Caucus for a decade, coordinating visits to Washington for such notables as South African President Nelson Mandela and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.
Naseem Alston
Naseem Alston, 20, a former Page High football player, died in a car crash Jan. 17 in Mebane. Alston graduated from Page in 2018 and was an honorable-mention HSXtra.com All-Area selection in football as a senior after catching 37 passes for 542 yards and five touchdowns for a Pirates team that finished 11-2. He also competed in track and field as a hurdler and went on to run for Louisburg College, although he was not enrolled at the two-year school for the second semester after previously attending Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College and GTCC.
Wilt Browning
Wilt Browning, a writer, columnist and sports editor for the News & Record from 1977 to 1996 as part of a 41-year career, died Feb. 3 in San Clemente, Calif. Browning, who was 83, had lived in Kernersville until a couple of years ago before moving to San Clemente.
Dennis AsKew
Dennis AsKew, director of UNCG's School of Music, died Jan. 28. AsKew, 56, had been battling bronchitis and had been recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was hospitalized at the time of his death from cardiac arrest.
A faculty member at UNCG since 1992, AsKew led the School of Music, previously the Department of Music Performance in the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, for more than seven years.
He also served as a professor of tuba, euphonium and music education.
Mo Milani
Mo Milani, executive vice president of the hospitality division of the Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, died Feb. 20 at age 72. He helped Greensboro build its reputation as a top convention destination, concert center and host of major amateur sports, including ACC and NCAA basketball and the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. He was instrumental in Greensboro landing the World Irish Dancing Championships in 2019 — the first time the event was held in the U.S.
John P. Williams
John P. Williams, a bank executive and civic activist also known for his smooth bass-baritone singing voice, died March 17 at age 72. Williams, who lived in Lewisville, performed with the Choral Society of Greensboro as well as the Piedmont Opera, among other organizations.
Tom Hubert
Tom Hubert, a Greensboro Senior High (now Grimsley) graduate and Jaycee, died April 4, having left his fingerprints all over the growth of his hometown in his work over the years with Koury Corp. He was 88.
Calvin Morrow
Calvin Morrow Sr., who made history as a member of the first Black U.S. Navy band, died April 11. At 96, Morrow had been the last survivor of the 44-member B-1 U.S. Navy Band, formed during World War II.
Carl Webb
Carl Webb, known as the “Birthday Man” at Westminster Presbyterian Church for calling every member of his church on that person’s birthday, died April 27. He was 101.
His special ministry of calling church members on their birthdays made it onto NBC’s Nightly News in 2018.
Caroline Lee
Caroline M. Lee, who volunteered tirelessly with the Greensboro Symphony Guild and the symphony’s Endowment Fund to promote and raise money for the symphony and its music education programs for children, died May 5. She was 98.
In 2013, Lee donated her yellow 1981 Mercedes Benz 280 E to the Greensboro Symphony Guild’s education fund.
Karl Schleunes
Karl Schleunes, longtime history professor at UNCG and scholar on the Holocaust, died May 15 from prostate and bladder cancer. He was 84.
Eddie Bridges
Wildlife conservationist Eddie Bridges, a Greensboro resident whose work earned him places in the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, died May 18 at age 87.
In 1992 he founded the nonprofit North Carolina Wildlife Habitat Foundation, an organization that has helped preserve land, fund studies and even restore an old barn that became the Frank A. Sharpe Jr. Wildlife Education Center at Greensboro’s Bur-Mil Park.
Two years ago, Bridges estimated that he had raised more than $200 million for endowments for nonprofits, state programs and his alma mater, Elon University.
Don Brady
Don Brady, 88, a longtime Greensboro entrepreneur and philanthropist, died June 18. Brady opened a Trane commercial franchise here in 1962 and built the heating and air conditioning manufacturer company into a well-known regional services company that handles big commercial jobs and small residential work. Brady’s company expanded into providing service for equipment and the business grew, with 450 workers today in offices across the state.
Eddie Payne
Eddie Payne, who coached two seasons of basketball at Greensboro College, died July 7 at age 69 from complications that followed a stroke. Payne, who played for Wake Forest University, also coached at two other North Carolina schools — East Carolina University and Belmont Abbey College. He finished his coaching career with the University of South Carolina Upstate men's basketball team, where he stayed from 2002 until his retirement in 2017.
Jerry Steele
Jerry Steele, who died July 11 at the age of 82, coached the High Point Panthers for 32 seasons, taking the program from NAIA to NCAA Division II and Division I. He finished his coaching career with a 609-488 record at Guilford College and High Point.
Ralph Havis
Ralph Havis, whose Beef Burger restaurant on West Gate City Boulevard attracted a legion of fans, died July 14 at 78. After working at the restaurant for 10 years, he bought it in 1971 and touched the lives of many in the city over the decades. “Seeing him behind the counter with a smile on his face … he really was Beef Burger,” said niece Jennifer Hippert.
Walter Johnson
Walter Thaniel Johnson Jr., who was one of the first Black students in Duke University's Law School in 1961, died July 24 at 81. The Greensboro native had a history of public service, from serving as chairman of the state parole commission to leading the former Greensboro Board of Education to sitting on the UNCG Board of Trustees. His wife of 56 years, Yvonne Jeffries Johnson, was elected the first Black mayor of his hometown.
The Rev. Dolly Jacobs
The Rev. Dolly Jacobs, who died July 29, helped counsel others during local tragedies and tried to lift spirits during the pandemic, including by spearheading an Easter music video featuring other leaders at First Presbyterian Church.
Marie Wood
Marie Wood, 56, died on Aug. 23 after dedicating her life to getting information about ovarian cancer into the hands of others through She Rocks the Triad, which has raised and spent more than $200,000 locally for education, research and a means for early detection and support for those with ovarian cancer.
Gladys Shipman
Businesswoman and social justice activist Gladys Shipman, the first woman to lead the Greensboro NAACP, died Sept. 13. She was 76. Shipman was president and CEO of Shipman Family Care Home Care Service and previously served on the city’s Human Relations Commission. As a teenager, she protested the segregated lunch counter at the Woolworth Department Store. She helped organize the first Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast and parade, which is now an annual event. During election years she helped promote the Underground Railroad, a transportation service to the polls. She fought for and financially supported causes that helped people who were struggling and empowered women.
C.K. Siler
C.K. Siler, who coached football at Sumner and Southern Guilford high schools from 1955 through 1981, died Oct. 6 after a long illness. He was 92. Calvin Kennedy Siler was a presence at Sumner High School and Southern Guilford High School, which opened in 1970, as head football coach. His football teams at the two schools compiled a record of 186-76-10.
Harry Thetford
Harry Thetford, known for his work honoring local veterans and writing about their lives, died Oct. 26. He was 86.
Thetford served as a columnist for the News & Record for more than a decade and wrote “Remembered,” a book about 99 Greensboro Senior High School alumni who lost their lives during service in World War II. He also played a key role in helping honor those alumni with a memorial room in the Sigmund Selig Pearl Field House at Grimsley High School.
A veteran himself, Thetford came from a family that served. He had an older brother and 16 cousins who served in the military during World War II. He has said it was the combat death of one cousin, plus the premature death of his brother — after serving in World War II and Korea — that influenced him to write about veterans later in life. He also said his son's service in the Navy was a major factor.
Fatimah Shabazz
Fatimah Shabazz, a key player on N.C. A&T's volleyball team, died Nov. 28 of complications from an aneurism, according to the university. Shabazz, who was 22, earned her undergraduate degree in pre-physical therapy with a 3.71-grade point average and was a first-semester graduate student at the time of her death.
Dr. Marty Nathan
Dr. Marty Nathan died Nov. 29 at age 70. Nathan's first husband, Dr. Michael Nathan, was killed during the Nov. 3, 1979, Nazi-Klan shootings at a "Death to the Klan" march by the Communist Workers Party in Greensboro. She successfully sued the city over her husband's death and used the money from the lawsuit against the Ku Klux Klan, Nazis and the Greensboro police to start the Greensboro Justice Fund, which over the next 20 years gave away $500,000 as grants to small groups fighting for civil rights and social justice in the South.
Signe Waller Foxworth
Signe Waller Foxworth, who continued to fight for social justice issues after the Nov. 3, 1979, Klan-Nazi shootings in Greensboro, died Dec. 3. She was 83. Waller Foxworth and her husband were taking part in a Communist Workers Party "Death to the Klan" march at Morningside Homes when the shootings, now known as the Greensboro Massacre, happened. She survived but her husband, Dr. Jim Waller, was one of the people killed that day.
Sharon Ozment
Sharon "Oz" Ozment, the former longtime chief financial officer for Guilford County Schools, died Dec. 18. She was 65.
Ozment started working for the school system right out of high school. She oversaw the district’s financial offices for 12 years and briefly served as an interim superintendent in 2008. She retired in 2012 after 38 years of service.