A month's worth of rain, plus; that's what Guilford County could get Friday from Tropical Storm Ian

GREENSBORO — Guilford County is among many North Carolina counties that have been issued a tropical storm warning by the National Weather Service with the approach of Tropical Storm Ian.

Guilford County could get 3 to 6 inches of rain on Friday, the NWS predicted just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

That's more than a month's worth, Mike Strickler, a NWS meteorologist in Raleigh, said by phone late Thursday morning.

Strickler said Guilford County would see the most damaging effects from the storm — including the risk of flooding — on Friday, with some isolated showers through the weekend.

Scott Muthersbaugh, deputy public information officer for Guilford County Emergency Management, said the county is advising drivers to plan for additional drive time to get wherever they are going, due to the possibility of flooded roads.

The NWS warning indicates "significant" impacts from flooding, such as small streams and creeks overflowing, are possible, along with "limited" impacts from wind, including large tree limbs broken off, and damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds and unanchored mobile homes.

Strickler said that the windy conditions in Guilford County today come from a combination of high pressure centered over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, as well as Tropical Storm Ian coming up from Florida.

The county saw some gusts between 30 and 35 mph and that's likely to continue throughout the day. Strickler said wind gusts above 39 mph are predicted for Friday into Friday night.

Muthersbaugh recommended that county residents sign up for emergency alerts at www.readyguilford.org to stay up-to-date on changing conditions.