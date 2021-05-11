A new beginning: Greensboro's Magnolia House adds another storied chapter to legacy

GREENSBORO — The spotlight will shine again this weekend on the Historic Magnolia House, where traveling Black luminaries stayed during the Jim Crow era.
On Saturday, visitors can tour inside the grand Victorian-style home listed in the “Green Book” for Black travelers during segregation. Visitors can also see plans for a restoration that will reopen the Magnolia as an inn as soon as fall.
Then on Sunday, people can listen to a live virtual conversation between owner Natalie Pass-Miller and author Candacy Taylor, as part of the Greensboro Bound literary festival. Rodney Dawson of the Greensboro History Museum will moderate.
Taylor wrote the critically-acclaimed “Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America.”
The book by the Harlem-based author offers context and perspective on the significance of the “Green Book,” a state-by-state listing of safe lodging, restaurants, drugstores, gas stations, stores and nightclubs for Black travelers facing the horrors of the road in white America.
On Sunday, Taylor will converse with Pass-Miller via videoconference from the Magnolia House at 442 Gorrell St., high above Murrow Boulevard on the perimeter of downtown.
Others can register and listen from a link at greensborobound.com.
“I am hoping that there is some re-energizing,” Pass-Miller said about efforts to restore and promote the Magnolia House. “Now that we’re on the other side of COVID and people can get out and start coming together and coming to the space ... I am hoping to get some level of community activation to continue the preservation work that we have and to continue the support of our education programs.”
The grand Victorian style home in the South Greensboro Historic District was built in 1889 and is documented in the National Register of Historic Places. Erected as a single-family residence, it was eventually purchased by the Gist family to function as a bed and breakfast for Black travelers.
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Louis Armstrong, Satchel Paige, James Baldwin and Ike and Tina Turner were among many celebrated guests.
Neighbors said that James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, sometimes joined neighborhood children playing baseball in the streets.
Couples honeymooned at the Magnolia. Parents from out of town stayed there during Bennett and N.C. A&T graduations.
The Magnolia House was listed in the “Green Book” editions of 1955, 1956, 1957, 1959, 1960 and 1961, Pass-Miller said.
Its listing appears on page 44 of the 1955 edition. With its two porches and 14 rooms, it earned the “highly recommended place to stay” distinction.
Today, it’s one of only six “Green Book” sites still in operation in North Carolina, out of more than 300.
Taylor’s book explores how and why Harlem’s Victor Hugo Green published the first “Green Book” in 1936. He worked on it until his death in 1960.
His wife, Alma, kept it going until 1962.
In 1965, Langley Walker, an engraver and former writer with Harlem’s newspaper, published its last two editions, the 1963-64 editions and 1966-67 editions.
Taylor’s book begins with a childhood story from Ron, Taylor’s stepfather. When a sheriff stopped their 1953 Chevy sedan, Ron’s father pretended that it was his employer’s car, and pointed to a chauffeur’s cap as proof.
“During the Jim Crow era,” Taylor wrote, “the chauffeur’s hat was the perfect cover for every middle-class Black man pulled over and harassed by the police. ... From that day on, Ron noticed these hats strategically placed, like unarmed weapons, in the back seat of every Black man’s car.”
As late as 1968, the Magnolia House was listed as a tourist home in Greensboro’s City Directory.
In 1996, what had been the Magnolia House was purchased by Pass-Miller’s father, Sam Pass, who had grown up in the neighborhood. He began the restoration.
Pass-Miller is the current owner and principal officer of Magnolia House Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose chief role is to grow awareness for African-American history in the Triad, while contributing to the area’s tourism experience.
The Historic Magnolia House now hosts private events, and is open for lunch and brunch weekly from Thursday through Saturday.
It recently began providing virtual lunch-and-learn sessions to companies and schools. It offers traditional shoe box lunches during those sessions and private events, said Melissa Knapp, Magnolia’s historic site manager and curator.
During Jim Crow, Black travelers frequently carried shoe box lunches when a “Green Book” site was not readily available. These lunches, packed in shoe boxes and filled with less perishable foods, were a key symbol of the period.
Come fall, the Historic Magnolia House hopes to also offer lodging. The nearly 5,000-square-foot home will be renovated to include four guest rooms and a concierge lounge.
Local sculptor Jim Gallucci will replicate the original sign.
“When we have the hotel open at that point, we are operating 100% just like the 1949 ‘Green Book’ hotel did,” Pass-Miller said. “That’s reliving history.”
For the restoration project, Pass-Miller engaged Vivid Interiors, a women-owned design firm in downtown.
A $100,000 fundraising campaign has been launched to cover costs.
Renovations can be sponsored through tax-deductible financial contributions and in-kind donations. Several sponsors have stepped in to help.
An invitation-only event for dignitaries and guests will be held Friday evening to show the restoration plans. Other visitors will see them Saturday.
After the first phase of restoration, Pass-Miller will look to expand the Magnolia House to include an African-American history museum.
She also will work with contractors on more space for additional overnight guests, she said.
Taylor didn’t know about the Magnolia House when she wrote her book, Pass-Miller said.
But the women have spoken frequently since then.
Taylor’s book and Sunday’s conversation will help readers and listeners understand the prevalence of “Green Book” sites for Black motorists.
They also will realize “the importance of the little things,” Pass-Miller said — such as a chauffeur’s hat in a car and a shoe box lunch to keep Black travelers safe during segregation.
