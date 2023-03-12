Growing up in the Greensboro community theater scene gave Jed Schlanger the fundamentals he needed to become an Oscar-nominated movie producer.

Schlanger’s movie “The Sea Beast” is up for best animated feature during tonight's Academy Awards ceremony.

“I did theater at the Community Theatre of Greensboro. I did theater in my high school. And I did theater through my high school at the Weaver Center, which was kind of our magnet school at the time,” said Schlanger by phone from from his office at Netflix Animation in Burbank, Calif. “And I always loved it. I performed, and I was more of a performer than anything. I was an actor. ... It was really fun and we got to build these groups of people that all worked on this giant artistic endeavor together. And we all sort of contributed, and we all collaborated, and at the end of it we got to sort of perform it, and the audience reacted.

“And it was just this great sort of thing to be around and to be a part of. And at the time, I always enjoyed it and everything, but I don’t think I ever reflected on what I was enjoying.”

His parents encouraged his creative endeavors, signing him up for community theater when he was about six and watching proudly over the years.

“It was normal and natural for Jeddy,” Dianne Schlanger recalled. “We got a real kick out of watching him on stage. If he was going to perform, we were going to be there."

After graduating from Page High School in 1992, Jed went to Bradley University in Illinois, where he majored in theater.

“I got to study theater there and do a lot of work in lots of different facets of production, including scene design and makeup design, directing and producing," explained Schlanger, 48. "And it was amazing because what I started to do was to sort of realize that putting people together and solving creative problems was something that I really liked and I really enjoyed. And, in a way, I felt like I was good at it."

Still, he had spent that time focused on being a performer. But that would change.

By the time Schlanger completed his studies at Bradley, graduating in 1996, “I just didn’t like it as much as I used to and I was really feeling more of the itch to try to tell stories. So I was writing plays at that time, and I thought that probably I should transition into film.”

At the time, he was living near Chicago, which had a great theater district, but as Schlanger puts it: “I didn’t think my fragile soul could handle living in the winter any longer.”

So he came back to North Carolina, where he decided to try his hand at film, which he felt was necessary "to try to sort of tell larger stories. Not that I really didn’t want to do theater anymore, I just felt like it was a more viable path for me.”

Schlanger attended the new School of Filmmaking at the UNC School of the Arts for about a year, but in the summer of 1997, he followed his then-girlfriend, now his wife (Nickella, a therapist), out to California and dove into the movie business.

“The program (at UNCSA) was great, actually,” he recalled. “But I was just kind of tired. I couldn’t do school anymore, you know? I felt like I needed to live and not be confined to school.

“It’s certainly no knock on the school. I had done almost all classroom learning up until that point.”

Schlanger worked for almost 19 years at DreamWorks, using his skills on various production teams and collaborating on hit animated movies such as “The Croods,” “The Boss Baby,” and “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

He found that he had a knack for “building great groups of people to help create interesting and amazing things.”

After his long stint at DreamWorks, Schlanger eventually went his own way and met Chris Williams, who had worked on such popular movies as “Big Hero 6” and “Moana,” and who had been developing the script that would become “The Sea Beast” for many years. Schlanger recognized a kindred spirit in the desire to collaborate and create compelling stories.

“He was just like a nice and sort of real, down-to-earth kind of guy, and really cared about his team, and really wanted to collect a bunch of people so that we could really try to push this thing and make it great.

“Part of what drew me to the movie, frankly, was the idea that we were going to try to make something that didn’t feel like everything else.”

They collaborated with Netflix, which was beginning to produce its own animated films, and Sony Pictures Imageworks. Over a period of more than three years, “The Sea Beast” was created.

The movie, which is available on Netflix, follows a group of sailors in a fictionalized version of the golden age of sailing. They track down sea monsters but gradually learn the “monsters” may not be as evil as legend makes them out to be. The voice cast includes Karl Urban of “The Boys,” Jared Harris, Zaris-Angel Hator, Dan Stevens and Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

“It’s very much an adventure movie first,” he described. “It’s a genre that we don’t always see in animation, with the real-life peril and stakes of an adventure film. And I think that’s what we were really trying to do, is immerse the audience in the world and then show them stakes that were really intense and felt believable and natural, so that we could really take them on the journey of the movie and get them engrossed in it.”

Schlanger is gratified the movie has gotten considerable acclaim and now an Oscar nomination.

“It’s such a win just to be even nominated — and I know that’s sort of a cliche thing to say,” he said. “But really, it is for me. This is my first time as a producer being nominated... I’ve been lucky enough to be on a few films that have been nominated, but to be the producer on it is a different feeling and certainly a different experience.”

And tonight, he will have cheerleaders in town rooting for him; his parents are traveling to Los Angeles to watch the show with his kids and cheer him on while he’s at the ceremony.

“I wouldn’t be anyplace but,” Dianne Schlanger said. “Truly and honestly, in my mind, whether he wins the Oscar or not, this is the epitome of his career.... It’s just amazing to us.”