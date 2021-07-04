A roundup of Fourth of July events in the Triad today, including fireworks tonight

Here’s a look at where to go today for Fourth of July events in the Triad:
3-4 p.m. in High Point: Field of Flags to honor military, veterans and first responders. Community members and families can sponsor an American flag for $35 or a branch-specific or first responder flag for $40. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. More information: 336-881-5400 or salvationarmycarolinas.org/highpoint.
4:30 p.m. in High Point: Uncle Sam Jam. Food vendors, children’s activities, music. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Parking passes are $10. Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. More information: highpointnc.gov.
5:30 p.m. in Mebane: Food trucks from 5:30-9 p.m. Live entertainment from 6:30-9 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged. Bring chairs and blankets. No pets or alcohol. Mebane Arts & Community Center, 633 Corregidor St., Mebane. More information: visitalamance.com.
6 p.m. in Kernersville: Fourth of July Celebration Kernersville. Free concert by Legacy Motown Revue and fireworks. Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. More information: kernersvillenc.com.
At dark:
• Winston-Salem: Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks Department is hosting a free fireworks show. They will be launched from Quarry Park and should be visible throughout the city. Salem Lake Park and Emmanuel Baptist Church parking lots will be open for those who want to watch the show. Quarry Park will close at 3 p.m. More information: cityofws.org.
• King: The city of King is hosting a free fireworks show. Fireworks are launched from King Recreation Acres and may be viewed from many locations in town. Limited parking is available at the upper parking lot of King Recreation Acres (White Road entrance), King Public Library, Central Park Amphitheater, and the Carl Calloway American Legion Post #290. More information: ci.king.nc.us.