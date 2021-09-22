A state report listed these Guilford schools with COVID-19 outbreaks — but it was wrong

On that report, Triad Math & Science Academy and Greensboro Day School disappeared from the updated listings. However, no explanation was given on the report as to why they weren't listed.

Kelly Haight, a spokeswoman for NCDHHS, said in an email Wednesday that these two clusters also were mistakenly reported.

“They were reported as clusters, but then later the (local health department) determined they were not clusters. So they came off the report,” she said.

Marcus Van Hagen, interim principal at Triad Math & Science Academy, said officials at the school are “definitely pleased.”

“We’ve been meeting a lot about the situation, making a lot of calls to make sure that it was corrected,” Van Hagen said.

Jeff Topham, director of strategic communications for Greensboro Day School, also was happy "the report has been fixed."

Jennifer Lambert, advancement director at High Point Christian Academy, said the school's appearance on the list took officials there by surprise. However, she also praised the county health department's staff and said they apologized for the error.

"We appreciate the hard work all of the medical professionals do, with all that's going on," Lambert said.