A 'thoughtless act' landed her in prison. Now, Janet Danahey has a second chance.

GREENSBORO — The woman who set a 2002 fire near UNCG that killed four young adults two decades ago — at the time, the deadliest fire in the city — is a step closer to walking out of prison.

There were cars melted in the parking lot, investigators said of the estimated 1,000-degree heat. People jumped from windows to survive.

Janet Danahey, sentenced to life in prison by a Guilford County Superior Court judge for what she said had been a prank, became eligible for parole on Jan. 1 after Gov Roy Cooper commuted her prison sentence in December. The N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which reviews cases after the eligibility date has been reached, must give final approval.

Attorney Don Vaughan, who presented Danahey’s plea to the governor, met Tuesday morning with a parole commission officer to provide details on where she would live, work and steps the now 44-year-old is taking to become a productive member of society. Accompanying him was the father of one of the victims and Danahey’s sister, a Methodist pastor.

Vaughan says the commission must consider that information and that it could take weeks or months for a decision.

Robert Harris, the father of UNCG music major Beth Harris, said during the hearing that he believed it was a college prank that went bad. He misses his child deeply, he said, but forgave Danahey decades ago.

“Forgiveness isn’t that our hearts aren’t breaking,” Harris told the News & Record once the proceeding was over.

In addition to the 20-year-old Harris, also killed were sisters and Page High School graduates Rachel Llewellyn, 21, a UNCG honor student who aspired to be a nurse and Donna Llewellyn, 24, who worked in Greensboro College’s financial aid office. Ryan Bek, 25, who had been a women’s studies major at Guilford College and was Llewellyn’s boyfriend perished as well.

Danahey was charged with arson and four counts of first-degree murder. Some people, including legal scholars, argued that her sentence didn’t fit the crime and the District Attorney’s office was overreaching in not considering lesser charges such as manslaughter. Others argued that Danahey could never serve enough time for what she had done.

“It was a prank,” Vaughan said. “It was a thoughtless act. But she did not mean for this to happen. And she’s lived with it every day of her life.”

Over the years, Danahey has accumulated well-known supporters, including former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin, businessman Mike Weaver, former N.C. Supreme Court Justice James Exum and Tom Ross, a former president of the UNC System.

Danahey, a former Olympic torchbearer who was 23 at the time of the tragedy, was accused of setting fire to Christmas decorations on a couch just outside the Campus Walk apartment of Thad Johnston, an ex-boyfriend who had recently broken up with her.

Had the case gone to trial and a jury found her guilty, she could have been sentenced to death under the “felony murder” rule. That means a person who causes someone else’s death — intentionally or not — while committing another felony, such as arson, can be given the death penalty.

While she is “deeply remorseful” for what she did, Danahey’s sister said there is an untold side of the story. Police had earlier said that Danahey had been with two friends who left before she set the fire. No one else was ever charged. Danahey had been accused of callously walking away from the burning couch.

But Emily Danahey Kroeger recalls her sister saying that wasn’t the case. Danahey didn’t leave with the couch burning.

“She said that when she looked at (the couch) nothing happened,” Kroeger said. “There was nothing to put out.”

In explaining the reasoning behind Danahey’s release, Cooper’s office noted she had participated in a number of educational programs.

In a News & Record interview after her sentence, Danahey said one of the reasons she pleaded guilty was because of the pain she caused, even though it meant she might spend the rest of her life in prison.

Once behind bars, Danahey said she had forgiven herself. “What I did was stupid and horrible, but I know I didn’t intend to hurt anyone.’”

Kroeger said that if released, her sister wants a “normal life” but plans to speak to young people so that they might avoid the impulsive choice she made 20 years ago. Danahey also wants to honor those who died with her work moving forward.

“We are grateful,” Kroeger said, “the state provides a lawful way for sentences to be revisited.”