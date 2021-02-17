'A very bad ice storm': Second wave is expected to bring massive outages — and misery

GREENSBORO — A winter storm could hit the Triad with icy conditions twice on Thursday, leaving at least half an inch of ice on exposed surfaces and causing significant power outages.
Greensboro and other parts of central North Carolina are under a winter storm warning from midnight until 7 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh says central North Carolina will get freezing rain Thursday, while areas north of Interstate 85 might see some sleet. Total ice accumulation will be between a quarter-inch and a half-inch, possibly more.
John Rhyne, a maintenance engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said Wednesday that a half-inch of ice is almost unheard of in the Triad.
“A quarter-inch is a bad ice storm,” he said. “A half-inch is going to be a very bad ice storm.”
Power outages and tree damage are likely and travel could be nearly impossible throughout the day Thursday and into Friday.
A weather forecaster told the Winston-Salem Journal on Wednesday that a quarter-inch of ice "is the magic number that it takes to see downed trees and power lines."
Guilford County Schools switched to all virtual learning for Thursday and canceled all sports and afterschool activities because of the storm.
Neighboring Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Rockingham County Schools canceled all classes Thursday.
Guilford County declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm and asked residents to stay off roads if possible to allow emergency and road crews easier access.
The forecast calls for rain, freezing rain and possibly sleet before 4 a.m. Thursday.
Freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, is expected to fall for much of the day, with a low of 29.
After easing during the late morning, the precipitation is expected to get worse Thursday evening, with freezing rain continuing until perhaps 2 a.m. Friday, followed by a mix of rain and freezing rain.
The winter storm warning applies to Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and other counties in the Triad and stretches east and north to the Triangle and the Virginia state line.
The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a similar winter storm warning for Rockingham County and areas along the North Carolina-Virginia line.
Those areas could see 1 to 3 inches of snow and a half to three quarters of an inch of ice.
Possible power outages for days
Duke Energy projected that the approaching winter storm could cause nearly one million power outages across North Carolina and South Carolina, with some blackouts lasting for days.
The power company said Wednesday thousands of workers were mobilizing to tackle the expected downfall of trees and power lines caused by heavy icing. Trucks started arriving Wednesday in Greensboro, lining up in the Four Seasons Town Centre parking lot to await orders to deploy.
Hazardous weather across the South
The National Weather Service said more than 100 million Americans are under winter storm warnings, storm watches or weather advisories from a storm expected to bring heavy snow to some places and treacherous accumulations of ice to others.
Forecasters said “crippling” totals of over a half-inch of ice are possible in a region stretching from eastern Texas to the Virginia Piedmont, with localized amounts of three-quarters of an inch.
Moderate to heavy snow will start blanketing the mid-Atlantic states on Thursday.
The heaviest snow is predicted for the mountains of Virginia and West Virginia, where as much as a foot is possible.
Winston-Salem Journal Staff Writer Wes Young contributed to this report.