'A very bad ice storm': Second wave is expected to bring massive outages — and misery

Those areas could see 1 to 3 inches of snow and a half to three quarters of an inch of ice.

Possible power outages for days

Duke Energy projected that the approaching winter storm could cause nearly one million power outages across North Carolina and South Carolina, with some blackouts lasting for days.

The power company said Wednesday thousands of workers were mobilizing to tackle the expected downfall of trees and power lines caused by heavy icing. Trucks started arriving Wednesday in Greensboro, lining up in the Four Seasons Town Centre parking lot to await orders to deploy.

Hazardous weather across the South

The National Weather Service said more than 100 million Americans are under winter storm warnings, storm watches or weather advisories from a storm expected to bring heavy snow to some places and treacherous accumulations of ice to others.

Forecasters said “crippling” totals of over a half-inch of ice are possible in a region stretching from eastern Texas to the Virginia Piedmont, with localized amounts of three-quarters of an inch.

Moderate to heavy snow will start blanketing the mid-Atlantic states on Thursday.

The heaviest snow is predicted for the mountains of Virginia and West Virginia, where as much as a foot is possible.

Winston-Salem Journal Staff Writer Wes Young contributed to this report.