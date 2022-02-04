'A voice for the progressive': Rosemary Roberts had plenty to say, but was willing to hear

“Tight writing mattered greatly to her and always did — including when she was 81 and grading the final papers of that class,” he said.

Scott Romine, who heads UNCG’s English department, said she was “peppery” and “brooked no nonsense with students.”

“Rosemary was very old-school,” Romine said in an email. “She spent a lot of time at the copier and always preferred phone calls to email.”

A copy of her 2017 course syllabus read: “STUDENTS MUST READ A DAILY NEWSPAPER, EITHER HARD COPY OR ONLINE (How can you learn about journalism unless you read journalism and see how it is written and reported?)”

In her later years, Jim Yardley said she worried about the maliciousness that was entering into political disagreements among people.

“I know that she worried that the country was getting tougher and being able to have a sort of conversation with someone where you disagree but then you’re friends,” he said. “It mattered to her.”

And that gift of disagreeing without holding malice is something Robinson said will be missed.