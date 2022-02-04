'A voice for the progressive': Rosemary Roberts had plenty to say, but was willing to hear

GREENSBORO — Be engaged in the world. That’s what Rosemary Roberts wanted for her sons.
She set a fine example.
“She believed in ideas and … she was about being passionate about things,” her oldest son, Jim Yardley, said of the longtime News & Record columnist.
Roberts, 83, died Jan. 26 at Moses Cone Hospital after a period of declining health.
An only child who grew up in Albertville, Ala., Roberts’ curiosity and drive would carry her around the globe, always questioning others in an unending journey to learn everything she could.
“Despite all her experience and knowledge, which was formidable, she always wanted to learn more,” said Peter Khoury, a New York Times editor who worked with Roberts at the News & Record in the 1990s. “Her curiosity never seemed to wane.”
After working at The Charlotte Observer and two years at The New York Times, Roberts moved to Greensboro as a young wife and mother in 1964.
After a divorce from her first husband Jonathan Yardley in 1974, she became a single mother of two. She went back to work, first at UNCG in its campus news operation and then as a reporter at the old Greensboro Record where she became an award-winning investigative reporter.
Stan Swofford, who in the 1970s was her counterpart at the Daily News, recalled their rivalry in a 2005 column written about Robert’s retirement from the News & Record. “She covered that D.A.’s office with a vengeance. I never wanted her on my tail,” he said.
In a 2012 column Roberts wrote, she remembered being offered a position writing editorials and a column in the late 1970s. The editorial department was “mostly an all-male preserve in American journalism,” she wrote. And, after taking the job, she suddenly worried: “Did I have enough opinions?”
She did, often to the ire of the newspaper’s more conservative readers, who filled the newspaper’s letters to the editor column with complaints about her liberalism.
Still, Roberts “wrote with authority that made you think, whether you agreed with it or not,” said Irwin Smallwood, an editor who worked alongside her in those early days and remained close with her through the years.
Smallwood, who enjoyed their frequent battles over the role of college athletics, said “she could disagree with you with a lot of grace.”
“She was a voice for the progressive people who raise families in Guilford County and wherever the paper reaches,” he said.
Even when she remarried in 1985, to Don Boulton, who was vice president of student affairs at UNC-Chapel Hill, Roberts would remain in her adopted city and continue with her career here.
But Roberts’ interests extended far beyond the city limits and she wrote primarily about national or world issues.
“Much of that world she has visited, and taken us vicariously along,” former News & Record columnist Lorraine Ahearn wrote in 2005. “We’ve cruised down the Yangtze River, stood on a windswept coast of Scotland, strolled through old Havana, toured Beijing, and now and then, made a fond foray back to the tiny Alabama town where she grew up.”
Former News & Record Editor John Robinson recalls Roberts taught him a lot when he became the editorial editor.
“She was very thick-skinned and she taught me to take reader criticism in stride moving forward with what we’re supposed to be doing, even though we will get criticized,” Robinson said.
That instinct to teach brought her to classrooms at Elon University and UNCG. At UNCG, she taught aspiring journalists the “Fundamentals of Journalism” for decades until her retirement in 2020.
Her youngest son, Bill Yardley, recalls finding a student’s paper that she had graded where she crossed out an unnecessary word.
“Tight writing mattered greatly to her and always did — including when she was 81 and grading the final papers of that class,” he said.
Scott Romine, who heads UNCG’s English department, said she was “peppery” and “brooked no nonsense with students.”
“Rosemary was very old-school,” Romine said in an email. “She spent a lot of time at the copier and always preferred phone calls to email.”
A copy of her 2017 course syllabus read: “STUDENTS MUST READ A DAILY NEWSPAPER, EITHER HARD COPY OR ONLINE (How can you learn about journalism unless you read journalism and see how it is written and reported?)”
In her later years, Jim Yardley said she worried about the maliciousness that was entering into political disagreements among people.
“I know that she worried that the country was getting tougher and being able to have a sort of conversation with someone where you disagree but then you’re friends,” he said. “It mattered to her.”
And that gift of disagreeing without holding malice is something Robinson said will be missed.
“The community here and the people who care about ideas,” he said, “are poorer because she’s gone.”