A year later, Greensboro protesters are glad for progress, say there's more work to do

GREENSBORO — Isolation, fear and anger.

Summer 2020 started in a bad place.

The COVID-19 pandemic upended America.

And soon, rage would ignite that tinderbox.

A shocking image came from the same social media people were using to connect to news and neighbors.

It broke through the clutter and galvanized millions: An amateur cell-phone video showing the agonized death of George Floyd.

“I remember I was sitting on my phone one day and I saw the video of George Floyd come across my timeline,” said Anthony Morgan III, a local community activist.

The pandemic gave Morgan time to sit with his thoughts. And the footage disturbed him.

“I remember it made me feel a certain type of pain in my heart.”

Floyd, a Black man, died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis after being pinned to the ground by the knee of Derek Chauvin, a police officer.

Floyd pleaded with the officer, repeating: "I can't breathe."

The incident went viral, sparking an outcry for an end to police brutality against Black people.

Protests erupted in Minneapolis, then across the entire country.

Greensboro was no exception, due in part to Morgan.

After seeing the Floyd footage, he felt compelled to help, and while usually he would channel those emotions into his music, this was different.

“I felt like it needed to be an action and that I needed to take that energy that I felt to the streets.”

So he did.

On May 30, 2020, Morgan and a crowd met outside the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in downtown. They marched all day, the crowd of protesters swelling as they chanted, blocked intersections on Gate City Boulevard and even shut down a section of Interstate 40.

They called for justice. For Floyd. For Black people.

That was then.

A year later, the justice Morgan and many others demanded seems out of reach. The progress they wanted has come — but it's hard to pinpoint. The change they need is happening — but it's not easy to spot.

A year later. Things are still changing.

A year later. Whether or not that's for the better depends on who you ask.

****

Some said it was frustration in the fight for justice that fueled the violence and destruction Greensboro and cities across the country saw.

More than a year later, many issues divide the city. But activists and elected leaders believe the city has made progress in righting some wrongs that sent marchers to the streets.

Morgan wasn’t involved in violence that broke out downtown on the night of May 30. That’s not how he prefers to go about initiating change. After marching in the hot sun all day, he and many protesters went home. But some stayed out, joining a second group downtown.

On Elm Street that night, the cordial relationship that existed between police and protesters all day shifted. Police brought out riot gear and deployed pepper spray. Businesses were vandalized, property stolen.

Authorities later suggested it was a small group of outsiders that caused the damage, but few arrests were ever made.

A curfew was put in place days later, which only seemed to further frustrate protesters who wanted their voices heard.

Casey Thomas, a 32-year-old community activist with the group Guilford For All, said the city's decision to institute a curfew was disappointing. After seeing an inspiring number of young people organizing together, the curfew came across as an effort to shut down those voices.

"Curfews are a way for the city to be able to say that it’s fine for us to lock these people up," Thomas said. "That it’s fine for us to hurt these people."

But the city said it was in response to the "escalating violence" over the first weekend of protests.

As demonstrations continued, downtown Greensboro businesses boarded their windows. The businesses on Elm Street, all covered in plywood, made one store indistinguishable from the next.

Then came the art.

Paint covered the plywood — dedications to Black men and women who lost their lives to police brutality. The familiar words chanted by protesters — "no justice, no peace" — adorned some of the wooden boards. So, too, were pleas for change, understanding and love.

The art, seen as a peaceful expression of frustration, later inspired street murals by Black artists, including a "Black Lives Matter" mural on Elm Street.

City Council members would later see that as the positive outcome of a distressing weekend of destruction. And it was a beginning, they believe, of a year of healing, though many protesters still feel frustration.

"I believe our city was changing well before the protests happened," Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said. "The city's been proactive. It helped prevent some of the major disruptions that other cities were experiencing.

"I truly believe if we had not begun those proactive conversations and outreach into the community that we may have had a worse outcome."

****

One particular incident both Thomas and Morgan agree needs the city's attention: the Marcus Smith case.

"Chief (Brian) James wasn't in leadership at that time, which I fully understand," Morgan said, "but that is still an issue that's going on that's kind of holding our police department back from being this full, amplified version of what it could be."

Smith, 38, has become known as “Greensboro’s George Floyd," or in other words, yet another Black person who died at the hands of law enforcement.

Smith, homeless at the time of his death, was experiencing a mental health crisis when officers bound his legs and feet behind him on Sept. 8, 2018. A state medical examiner said he died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by a variety of factors, including “prone restraint” at the hands of police, cardiovascular disease and drugs and alcohol in his system.

Smith's family is suing Guilford County, the city of Greensboro, eight officers and two paramedics, alleging they violated Smith's constitutional rights by improperly restraining him and failing to treat his medical issues.

"It didn't have to go down that way," Morgan said, "and we can change things to make it right."

Every Monday, a group gathers outside of City Hall, calling for the city to settle the lawsuit.

There are other local incidents that have drawn criticism from the community, like the shooting death of Fredrick Cox Jr., an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by an undercover Davidson County Sheriff's Office detective at a High Point funeral last year.

Despite an SBI investigation that yielded no evidence to support that Cox was in a gang or had fired a weapon, a grand jury chose not to indict the detective who killed Cox.

His family continues to call for justice and answers.

"When you delay justice you become part of the problem," Morgan said.

When it comes to Smith's case, Thomas said his killing was "abhorrent." The handling of the case should be baffling, she said, but it's not.

"Because it's the kind of behavior we've come to expect," Thomas said.

****

Last summer, Morgan continued to hold protests, drawing crowds, his displays sometimes shutting down sections of major roads.

Protests related to the Black Lives Matter movement in Greensboro have dwindled, but Morgan's desire for change and unity remains strong, similar to other local activists. But they're going about it in other ways — rallies, community outreach and voting education.

Morgan said he has seen change in the city.

"I've definitely seen just a difference overall in culture," he said. "Just the way that we interact with people here in the city of Greensboro."

Morgan said he believes that, for the most part, the Greensboro Police Department is full of great officers that want to "do a good job." There are still changes he'd like to see like more "protecting and serving" and less "policing."

Overall, though, Morgan believes the city and police are headed in the "right direction."

Thomas, however, thinks the city has a long way to go.

"The biggest thing that I have learned about the city following the George Floyd protests, following all of the organizing that we’ve been doing around policing and accountability, is that we absolutely have to build people power," Thomas said.

It's voting, Thomas said. It's making sure the right people are in power. It's signing petitions. It's people rallying together for the same cause.

"In the last electoral cycle, we flipped the county commission to get from a 5-4 Republican majority to a 7-2 Democratic majority," Thomas said. "It's not perfect, but it's made big strides."

There are plenty of policies that activists like Thomas would like to see adopted to limit what she deems unnecessary interaction between police and the community — policies that would keep officers from being able to harm people and remain on the right side of the law. Policies that would keep homeless from being arrested for simply having nowhere to go. Policies that would decriminalize marijuana.

Proper funding keeps programs Thomas would like to see expanded from reaching their full potential, like the Cure Violence program — an initiative that sends people into neighborhoods to interrupt violence between residents before it can start. The program's efforts in the Smith Homes area and the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive corridor have led to a decrease in violent crime there.

But attempts by activists to garner change don't always end in success.

Last year, when Thomas and others fought for City Council to adopt a written consent policy — a policy that would require officers to get written consent before searching a person, car or residence — they didn't think they were asking for too much.

"This isn't something that is a radical, left-wing thing," Thomas said.

When it came time to put it to a vote, elected officials decided against adopting it.

That proved one thing to Thomas:

"We have to build the power to be able to take them out and put new people in."

****

Council members don't see their vote in September on written consent as a policy failure. Far from it.

They were divided about whether the policy would provide too much of a distraction for officers already struggling with potentially dangerous situations during traffic stops. The measure failed by a 5-4 vote.

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, a tireless advocate for the Black community, was one who voted against it. But not for obvious reasons, she said.

She was not so much concerned about police convenience, she said, as she was concerned that police all too often use petty offenses as an excuse to make unnecessary traffic stops of minorities.

Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann, who also opposed the measure, said, "to have to go through that signed consent step places an undue burden on an officer in what can be a critical situation."

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the alternative measure that was passed by council, to require police to get a motorist's verbal consent on a body-worn camera video, would provide more indisputable proof and be more convenient for officers.

Abuzuaiter, one of council's more outspoken advocates for police, said the city is on the right track, making changes before the Floyd protests and continuing those outreach efforts in the past year.

"I think Greensboro is always attuned to feelings in the community," she said. "The manager, the city employees, the police — they have been trying all along to help bridge the gap in our community to help those who are underserved.

"While the looting and violence that happened was unfortunate, we did not experience the level of destruction that other cities had."

****

Council members defend the ways they've recognized concerns of protesters, saying that even before the protests, the city and police chief changed things in ways that made a difference in the past year.

But some say the city should be doing more.

Councilman Justin Outling, who is running for mayor against Vaughan, says city leaders have let down residents by failing to vote as a council to make these changes.

Case in point: Greensboro council never took a formal vote on any of the "8 Can't Wait" policies.

Protesters in Greensboro and across the country called for eight policies — known as "8 Can't Wait" — to be adopted immediately. Some police policy changes partially address those suggestions but, in many cases, Outling says they don't go far enough and leave unanticipated loopholes.

Outling said that after Floyd's death, Vaughan said council would hold a work session to discuss adopting "8 Can't Wait." But the work session never took place and the list never appeared on a council agenda last year.

"It has very straightforward policies and even our revised policy differs from '8 Can't Wait,'" Outling said. "For example, '8 Can't Wait' has an outright ban on chokeholds. Our new policy is, no chokeholds, no strangleholds — unless we really need it."

"I'm not saying our standard is wrong, but let's not confuse the public into believing we've made changes where we haven't."

Outling blames Vaughan for the lack of action. He said she could've asked for that work session, but chose to allow police and other city departments to make the changes council should've approved. Other city councils, like in Charlotte, have taken action on "8 Can't Wait," and that makes Greensboro look bad, Outling feels.

Vaughan believes the city's response is comprehensive and more thorough than what 8 Can't Wait allowed.

"Nobody's going to support police brutality, but the police chief and City Council were active in looking at 8 Can't Wait and going beyond that," she said. "It would've been easy to check those boxes and say we did it."

Abuzuaiter said council is not the place to make police policy changes, even if, as Outling said, a new chief could reverse any policies James puts in place.

"I don't believe it's appropriate for us to have him change policies and directives," Abuzuaiter said. "A new police chief could change those things. But also a new City Council could change those things. I entrust it to our police chief to make sure what was done in the '8 Can't Wait' was adopted by our police department. I don't believe any chief will come in and change those back to the way they were before."

In the wake of Smith's death, the entire police department is going through racial equality training, Vaughan said, and improving the way police interact with the mentally ill is a top priority. It's one of the many things Vaughan said the city has done to enhance policing and make it safer for the public and officers.

These changes, she said, began after Smith's 2018 death and well before Floyd's death.

The city now offers the "Take Me Home" program in which families with a mentally-challenged or disabled person can register with the city so officers know before they respond that a person may react unfavorably to flashing lights or have an aversion to being touched, for example.

"This is all voluntary and it is confidential and a family can fill these forms out to let the police department know what they could be encountering," Vaughan said. "All I know is that we're having really meaningful discussions throughout the community and I believe that we have significant changes that have been driven by those discussions.

"You can support police and neighborhoods and activists at the same time. We all want the same thing. We all want everybody to be safe."

****

Chief Brian James won't comment on the Smith case, or any case that's still in litigation.

But when he thinks about the past year — one marred by a pandemic, a record-shattering number of homicides and a contentious relationship between supporters of the Smith family and the police department — James said he doesn't think of the protests as a setback.

James, who became chief in January 2020, said there was no "playbook" to go by when protests began. Despite that, he's pleased with how the department handled the protests.

"We actually facilitated the ability of people to exercise their First Amendment right. I think my officers and my department ... I think we did it very well."

James acknowledges the damage caused by a small group of people on South Elm Street during the protests, and though police did a "thorough investigation," he said when it comes to arrests, "we didn't make many."

He attributes the lack of arrests to the "chaos and confusion" that came along with the looting and damages. Video footage was limited, James said, and even with it, it was hard to identify "who did what."

Many of the people police did identify were not from Greensboro, James said, though they were protest participants earlier in the evening.

James thinks the relationships he and the department have with community members "played a large role" in police being able to "handle everything peacefully." A Greensboro native, James said he has longstanding relationships with many of the activists who came out and organized amid the protests. He said the protests opened the door to contact with community members that the pandemic inhibited for months.

"You'd be surprised how many conversations there were that weren't captured by media or even on social media ... how many conversations that actually took place between the protesters and the officers that actually helped to bridge gaps."

After the death of Floyd and just one day before protests began in Greensboro, James held a press conference. He condemned the actions of Chauvin, along with the behavior of the other officers that stood by while Floyd was killed. He called the charges against Chauvin "completely appropriate" and said the incident "left a stain on law enforcement nationwide."

After protests began in Greensboro, James held a second press conference, during which he announced policy modifications made in a direct response to Floyd's death.

One of those modifications included prohibiting the use of chokeholds and strangleholds.

"We never authorized chokeholds," James said. "We didn't teach them, but the policy didn't specifically spell out that you couldn't use them."

James said more than 40 policy modifications were made in 2020, but that many of the things the nation and community were calling for, Greensboro police "already had in place."

****

Larger change within the department came with the institution of new programs and services.

The Behavioral Health Response Team was one of those changes. The unit has been in place since January and is comprised of trained counselors that ride along on mental health calls.

The group is a direct response to the Smith case. After he died, many argued the tragedy could have been avoided had someone that night been trained to deal with a mental health crisis.

It's a program James would like to see expanded. For now, a single squad works Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until about 9 or 10 p.m., James said. Those are the hours that police receive the most calls related to mental health issues. When the team isn't available and a mental health call is received, Guilford Metro 911 makes an effort to dispatch an officer who has crisis intervention training.

The department is also making it a point to expand mental health services for officers.

"And actually, we're doing it after the first year of service," James said. "Because that first year of service you see a lot of things that you've never seen before."

James said he wants policing to become an attractive profession again, the past year having turned many away from pursuing a career in law enforcement. Recruiting has become difficult not only in Greensboro, but across the country, James said.

With the city on par to match last year's homicide record, working together as a community is key in deterring more violence — violence that often leads to increased policing and tense interactions between community members and officers. It's one of the reasons why James is working on community outreach, like the police department's new summer jobs program for teens. He hopes it will keep young people productive during what is often the "most vulnerable part of the year."

If a community is struggling, James said, "oftentimes, crime follows."

****

The demonstrations last year "really shined a light for a lot of people on what they see as inequities throughout the city and that's not a bad thing to uncover," Hoffmann said.

She said in the 10 years she has served on council, the city has come to recognize that civic and business investment should be going into the neighborhoods and business districts of east Greensboro.

Arts programs, the emphasis on a large multipurpose building project at the Windsor-Chavis Community Center and other projects will bring needed attention to that part of the city, she added.

"I've said this before," Hoffmann said. "I hope I live long enough in Greensboro so that we don't talk about east Greensboro and west Greensboro. We just talk about Greensboro."

Councilwoman Hightower, who represents east Greensboro, remains skeptical that council has done enough to rid her district of the embedded problems its residents fight daily.

"While the police chief might have said, 'We've done things,' it's still a struggle to have investment in our community. We talk around the police and we talk about giving them more resources," Hightower said. "Where are those resources that need to go into the community?"

During the most destructive part of the George Floyd demonstrations, Hightower said, Black-owned businesses were hardest hit.

And the city might not have gone far enough to help rebuild or heal, she said.

"Have we done some stuff? Maybe. Could we have done better? Yes," she said. "Our community is still fractured."