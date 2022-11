GREENSBORO — Obedience training has begun for Cadet Storm, who was found abandoned in Guilford County during Hurricane Ian.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office adopted the 5-month-old puppy and plans to train her as a narcotics-detection dog. A good Samaritan found Storm and her sister abandoned in a box and brought them to the Guilford County Animal Shelter in September. Storm's sister, Hurricane, was adopted by a different family.