GREENSBORO — There was little dissension Tuesday night when the topic of the Greensboro ABC general manager’s salary came up.

By a 7-1 vote, the City Council agreed to set the position’s salary at up to $200,000 — just $2,800 less than the city is paying its police chief.

Niegel Sullivan, who’s been the liquor board’s general manager since December 2021, currently receives a $150,000 annual salary.

Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann, the city’s liaison to the Greensboro ABC Board, said Sullivan would get a $30,000 raise retroactive to May 30 with the resolution’s passage. The remaining $20,000 will give the board flexibility for future raises, Hoffmann and Greensboro ABC Board Chairman Jim Galyon said.

But Grace Carmon-Garrett, who said she retired as an ABC employee shortly before Sullivan started, told the board he should not be given a raise.

“What has he done?” Carmon-Garrett asked the council. “The prior CEO built several new stores.”

She questioned Sullivan’s skills as a manager.

A female manager recently working at an ABC store on Gate City Boulevard was “beaten within half of her life by two people who came in there while she was working alone,” Carmon-Garrett said. “That should not have been.

“I get from a lot of people that the morale at the ABC store is awful.”

She told the News & Record that Sullivan has fired many managers, replacing them with less experienced people.

Sullivan did not attend Tuesday’s meeting. Councilman Zack Matheny was also absent.

Only Councilwoman Sharon Hightower voted against raising Sullivan’s salary — which is paid from the proceeds of liquor sales. Hightower said after the meeting that Carmon-Garrett’s comments concerned her enough to vote against the salary hike.

However, Galyon and Hoffmann praised Sullivan. “He has proven to us he’s very good at the job,” said Galyon, noting that the board is in an expansion mode.

Galyon said the board intends to open two new stores — with plans to own the structures — and will move three other stores to more desirable locations.

He would not say where the new stores will be located, but those on Pisgah Church Road, Battleground Avenue and Gate City Boulevard will move short distances from their present sites.

Facility improvements also are planned at the warehouse to improve efficiency and increase overall capacity of inventory, according to Sullivan’s budget message. He also plans to make technological improvements to allow people to order products online, according to the document.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sullivan previously worked as general manager for the Durham County ABC Board for two years and as a Target executive team leader for 10 years prior to that. Sullivan has a bachelor’s degree in music from UNCG.

According to the North Carolina ABC Commission’s website, 85% of the local board’s profit goes to the city of Greensboro and 15% goes to Guilford County and its municipalities that do not have liquor stores.

Nearly $19 million in taxes from the sale of liquor is expected in the fiscal year that began July 1, according to the board’s budget message. Its total operating budget is about $13.8 million, including more than $5.2 million for salaries and $1.3 million for facility improvements.

An analysis by Lee Newspapers earlier this year found the average salary of the general managers running about 140 of the state’s 171 boards is roughly $70,000, with the highest being $217,000 in Mecklenburg County.

North Carolina is one of 17 states where liquor sales are controlled by the government and it is the only state where liquor sales are controlled by local boards, rather than the state.