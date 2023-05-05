GREENSBORO — Democratic legislators from Guilford County assailed legislation Thursday that would ban abortion in nearly all cases after the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

“Politicians are, again, invading private matters and trying to make decisions to control people,” said state Sen. Gladys Robinson, who represents Greensboro. “It’s all about control and power.”

The controversial legislation pushed by Republican lawmakers was announced Tuesday night by Senate leader Phil Berger, who represents parts of Guilford County and all of Rockingham County, and House Speaker Tim Moore. It includes a host of new restrictions and penalties on abortion and abortion providers in keeping with what other GOP-led assemblies have endorsed across America.

Gov. Roy Cooper says he will veto the bill, but the GOP, unlike recent years, now has enough voting power to override it.

Berger and other local Republican lawmakers did not respond to requests this week for comment on the legislation.

The 46-page Senate Bill 20 came as a “conference committee report.” This procedural move allows legislators to bypass the normal committee process and restrict any opportunity to amend the bill.

“The public had no time to see it in advance of (Wednesday’s) Rules Committee at 9 a.m.,” Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Greensboro, said Thursday. “Again, we’re voting on it 12 hours after it becomes public — a substantive change to our laws.”

Rep. Ashton Wheeler Clemmons, another Democrat who represents Greensboro, said by email that the legislation “will make my daughter and her friends’ futures more dangerous and less free than mine. She — and every single woman in North Carolina — should make her own healthcare decision with her doctor, not politicians.”

Meanwhile, anti-abortion groups lauded the legislation.

“This bill would protect thousands of lives a year from brutal abortions at a point when unborn babies have beating hearts, recognizable faces and unique fingerprints forming — and the capacity to suffer,” Caitlin Connors, southern regional director for the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which seeks to end abortion.

She also praised the ban on mail-order abortion pills.

“It demonstrates the legislature’s serious commitment to giving women and families in North Carolina the support they need to thrive,” Connors said in a news release.

But Harrison said women will suffer, pointing to cases in other states with similar bans, including Ohio where a woman having a miscarriage was told to stay home until she bled a lot more.

“We’re seeing just in every state that’s dumped into an abortion ban that has not turned out well for women,” Harrison said. “The doctors, as well intended as they are, wonder if they’re going to get prosecuted for performing an abortion when maybe the woman wasn’t close enough to death.”

Robinson suggested that the General Assembly should be paying more attention to prenatal care, especially Black women, who are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.

“We are not putting in place the resources to make sure that when women are having babies, they have good prenatal care,” Robinson said.

Poverty, homelessness and food insecurity are issues legislators should also be tackling, she added.

“We ought to be taking care of communities and that’s what the Constitution says. But yet we’re doing things that are not within our purview.”