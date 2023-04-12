GREENSBORO — North Carolina has become a haven for southerners seeking legal abortions, but patients’ choices could be limited if a Texas judge’s order suspending FDA approval of a drug widely used for abortions is allowed to stand.

That’s a concern voiced by Kelly Flynn, president and CEO of A Woman’s Choice Inc., which operates several abortion clinics, including one in Greensboro.

“We are in Greensboro: This morning, we had 20 patients, every one of them chose mifepristone as their treatment,” Flynn said.

Flynn was among North Carolina abortion providers and advocates who participated in a roundtable discussion with U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra at UNCG’s Union Square Campus on Tuesday.

Manning, who supports abortion rights, had invited Becerra to the roundtable to hear about abortion care and access in North Carolina before the ruling, but, given the news about mifepristone, led off the discussion with questions on that topic.

“We are facing very difficult times,” Manning said.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered the agency to suspend approval of mifepristone, a drug in use for more than two decades, while a lawsuit challenging the safety and approval of the drug continues.

Mifepristone blocks the hormone progesterone in the body and is used with the drug misoprostol to end pregnancy within the first 10 weeks. The lawsuit in the Texas case was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, which was also involved in the Mississippi case that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Legal experts warned of questionable arguments and factual inaccuracies in the suit for months, but Kacsmaryk essentially agreed with all the plaintiffs’ major points, including their contention the FDA didn’t adequately review mifepristone’s safety. Medical groups, by contrast, point out mifepristone has been used by millions of women over the past 23 years, and complications occur at a lower rate than with routine procedures such as wisdom tooth removal and colonoscopies.

According to CNN, which cited the FDA, there have been five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000 — a death rate of 0.0005%.

Dr. Beverly Gray, another roundtable participant, is a Duke University professor and OB-GYN, whose practice includes everything from delivering babies and giving exams to providing abortions to people with medically complicated pregnancies.

She noted that mifepristone is frequently also used in managing miscarriage, which occurs in an estimated one in five pregnancies.

The other drug, misoprostol, can be used safely by itself to cause an abortion, but Gray said it also comes with more unpleasant side effects — like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and sometimes fever. To be effective by itself, the dosage of the drug has to be increased.

“That’s a greater share of side effects that patients will have to experience for a variety of situations whether it be a miscarriage or abortion care,” she said.

If mifepristone were unavailable, she said, some people who might otherwise have picked a medication abortion will pick the surgical procedure instead. But that, she said, begs the question of whether there will be enough surgical providers available to provide that care. And, she said, solely relying on surgical abortions leaves no option for people who want to have the process take place in their own home.

Becerra said he does not believe the judge’s ruling will ultimately stand and pledged at the roundtable that the Biden administration will be fighting it, “every step of the way.”

“You’ve got allies,” he said.