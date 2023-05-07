The clock is ticking on legislation that would add controversial restrictions to the state's abortion laws.

Late last week, lawmakers passed a bill that would prohibit almost all abortions after 12 weeks — a ban that's currently 20 weeks — as North Carolina became the latest Republican-led state to curtail the reproductive rights of women.

As other Southern states have enacted their own restrictive laws, North Carolina had become the last bastion for many women seeking an abortion.

But no longer if Senate Bill 20 becomes law.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has committed to waiting the allotted 10 days — to let North Carolina digest the revamped SB 20 — before vetoing legislation that cleared the Republican-controlled General Assembly in less than 48 hours last week between Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

"This bill has nothing to do with making women safer and everything to do with banning their reproductive freedom," Cooper said following the passage of SB 20 in both chambers by narrow votes.

Predictably, Republican supermajorities in the state House and Senate will act swiftly to override the veto, allowing the abortion restrictions to become law, some as soon as July 1.

SB 20 "will protect more lives than at any point in the last 50 years," said state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Forsyth County Republican who is a primary sponsor of the bill. “We are beginning the process of creating a culture that values life, and that’s something we can all be incredibly proud of.”

****

Among the ripple effects of Rep. Tricia Cotham switching from Democrat to Republican on April 5 — giving House Republicans a veto-proof 72-48 advantage — was making abortion the defining legislation for the 2023 session.

Cotham had voted against abortion restriction bills in previous legislative sessions.

In doing so, SB 20 supplanted the remarkable, feel-good bipartisanship that finally got North Carolina across the finish line for Medicaid expansion after 10 years.

As Krawiec has climbed the ranks of Republican leadership in recent years, she has become a pivotal sponsor of conservative-focused healthcare legislation. In many instances, she serves as the often-impassioned voice of controversial bills with health and socioeconomic impacts.

Krawiec consistently refers to SB 20 as "common sense legislation." SB20 also contains language for a long-sought goal of Krawiec: requiring that doctors and nurses protect and care for children born alive during a failed late-term abortion.

Cooper successfully vetoed a standalone bill on that issue in 2021, saying "laws already protect newborn babies, and this bill is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients."

SB 20 contains criminal penalties that make it a Class D felony and a $250,000 fine for any physician that does not care for babies born alive following a botched procedure.

Krawiec said pro-choice legislators and advocates are mistaken when they call SB 20 an "abortion ban."

"Most people agree that there should be limits," she said, "on when abortions can be performed."

****

Senior Republican leaders point to a March poll from conservative-leaning Carolina Partnership for Reform, which found 57% of 500 registered voters support the 12-week abortion cutoff in SB 20.

However, a Pew Research Center poll found North Carolinians equally divided — 49% said yes in most cases, 45% said no — on whether abortions should be legal in the state.

Krawiec said she is "getting lots of responses from both sides. It’s not unusual for a high-profile bill to generate lots of activity. This is an important piece of legislation."

Greensboro Democrat Pricey Harrison is not shy about sharing her opinion on bills she opposes, often in a courteous, folksy manner. Her tone was decidedly more pointed for SB 20.

"I opposed Senate Bill 20 because women have the absolute right to make their own reproductive and healthcare decisions," Harrison said. "This bill not only restricts women’s access to healthcare, it also creates unnecessary restrictions on when, where and how abortion services can be provided."

Harrison said the swiftness and behind-closed-doors nature of pushing through Senate Bill 20 "shows that the supporters of this terrible legislation know that they face opposition from the majority of North Carolinians. It was cowardly and shameful."

Democrat Paul Lowe of Forsyth County said it's possible, though not probable, that one or two Republicans with moderate views on abortion rights could have a "twinge of conscious" and vote to uphold Cooper's veto because SB 20 may be too restrictive for them.

"I know supporters of the bill don't consider it a ban, but there are some major restrictions that a lot of people don't want," Lowe said. "This is a medical issue between a woman and her doctor that has been turned into a political issue.

"If there truly was majority support for SB 20 among North Carolinians, we wouldn't have been debating it for multiple hours in both chambers. We would have been in and out like we were for Medicaid expansion."

Roughly 20 states where access to abortion is protected has been due to Democratic majorities. Those same protections can be found in some other states as well, but only because the legislature is evenly split between both parties.

For the first time in awhile, Republicans are enjoying control of both the House and Senate. In the unlikely event of a GOP defection, SB 20 will become law.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said that "make no mistake, this bill goes beyond a 12-week abortion ban."

Johnson said SB20 "does nothing to make patients more safe, but will instead compound the harms already done in North Carolina by denying people access to essential care and forcing some to carry pregnancies against their will or flee the state if they have the means."