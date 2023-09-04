Beginning this past weekend, you might be able to get your Atlantic Coast Conference football with a large tub of hot, buttered popcorn and a large soda in selected locations.

ESPN announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with Utah-based Theater Sports Network to televise Atlantic Coast Conference football games at movie theaters. That agreement also covers the New Year's Six bowl games, the College Football Playoffs semifinals and the national championship game.

Theater Sports Network didn't specify which theaters would show the games. People who visit the site can click on a link to find out which games are being shown in the theaters. But to find out where the games are being shown, visitors to the page must fill out a form asking for their name, cell phone number, email address and ZIP Code. Those visitors also will be asked to identify the teams they would like to receive updates on.

The first week's games include Virginia at Tennessee and North Carolina vs. South Carolina in Charlotte. The games scheduled for Sunday are LSU vs. Florida State in Orlando. The North Carolina schools in the ACC will also be featured throughout the season. Duke appears on Monday night against Clemson, and N.C. State hosts Notre Dame on Sept. 9.

Wake Forest first appears on Sept. 23 when it hosts Georgia Tech.

"We believe movie theaters are the next great frontier for live sporting events, and we are elated with this unprecedented agreement with ESPN," said Scott Daw, president and COO of Theater Sports Network. "We look forward to bringing these games to ACC football fans. We believe that theaters have the ability to generate excitement around live sporting events. These events will replicate the feel of a football stadium experience as fans gather and fill theaters to watch the games on the big screen."

Theater Sports Network has partnered with MetaMedia as its live streaming distribution partner. MetaMedia is the world’s first global, cloud-based entertainment delivery platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues. Currently, it is connected to more than 5,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada in the top 50 cities.