1 killed early Saturday in fiery crash in Eden, police say

EDEN — A fiery crash early Saturday on East Meadow Road left one person dead, police said.

Officers responded about 5:30 a.m. Saturday to East Meadow Road at North Hale Street for a single-vehicle wreck.

Police said a 2017 Dodge Charger was speeding east on Meadow Road when it ran off the road, hit two telephone poles, and ended up engulfed in flames.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the site of the wreck. The driver was transported to a local trauma center.

Police did not release the names of the driver or passenger and did not say if any charges would be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tyson Scales or Sgt. Andrew Kenyi at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240 (between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) Tips can be shared anonymously by calling Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.