1 killed Friday night in wreck on Wendover Ave. in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — A motorcycle rider died Friday night in a two-vehicle wreck on Wendover Avenue, police said.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. Friday to the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Hickory Grove Road for a report of a crash, police said today in a news release.

Police said investigators determined that 26-year-old Bryce Hankins was riding westbound on Wendover Avenue with no headlights on and collided with a vehicle turning onto Hickory Grove Road.

Hankins died from his injuries, police said.

Police said no charges will be filed in this case, which marked the city's seventh traffic fatality this year.