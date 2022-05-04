 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 killed in accident Tuesday night in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man died Tuesday after his motorcycle struck a turning car on Industrial Avenue, police said.

Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Flagstone Drive. They found that 33-year-old Andrew Goras was thrown from his 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle and killed after the motorcycle collided with a 2020 Nissan Rogue driven by a 21-year-old Greensboro man that was turning left onto Flagstone Drive, police said in a news release. 

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

