1 killed in accident Tuesday night in Greensboro, police say

Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Flagstone Drive. They found that 33-year-old Andrew Goras was thrown from his 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle and killed after the motorcycle collided with a 2020 Nissan Rogue driven by a 21-year-old Greensboro man that was turning left onto Flagstone Drive, police said in a news release.