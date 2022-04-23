1 killed in wreck Friday after motorcycle and dump truck collide on W. Market St. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman died Friday morning when her motorcycle collided with a dump truck, police said.
Alesia Robin Delos Reyes, 38, was on West Market Street headed westbound at 8:05 a.m. Friday when her 2005 Honda Shadow motorcycle collided with a dump truck at the intersection of Thatcher Road, police said in a news release. Reyes died as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.