 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

1 killed in wreck Friday after motorcycle and dump truck collide on W. Market St. in Greensboro

  • 0

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman died Friday morning when her motorcycle collided with a dump truck, police said.

Alesia Robin Delos Reyes, 38, was on West Market Street headed westbound at 8:05 a.m. Friday when her 2005 Honda Shadow motorcycle collided with a dump truck at the intersection of Thatcher Road, police said in a news release. Reyes died as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert