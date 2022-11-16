 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
19-year-old woman missing from Guilford County

Authorities are seeking the public's help with finding a woman who has been missing several days, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Keirstin Shiann Williams was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 1698 Alamance Church Road. Williams has cognitive impairments that may affect her judgment, according to the release.

She is white, approximately 19 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds. She has short brown hair, brown eyes. Williams was wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a black choker necklace, and black and white Converse shoes.

Williams is believed to be in Greensboro, High Point, Mooresville, Kannapolis or Charlotte, according to the release. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to contact Detective J. Robertson at 336-641-5969 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Keirstin Shiann Williams.JPG

Keirstin Shiann Williams

 Courtesy of Guilford County Sheriff's Office
