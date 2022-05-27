2,100 gallons of wastewater spills into North Buffalo Creek, city of Greensboro says

GREENSBORO — Approximately 2,100 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled from a manhole at 1308 W. Cornwallis Drive, the city announced in a news release.

The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo Creek, which is a tributary of the Cape Fear River Basin.

The discharge on Thursday occurred for approximately an hour due to an accumulation of rocks in a 6-inch sewer main.

The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge. Nearby hydrants were open to flush the creek.