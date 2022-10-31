2 juveniles shot in apparent drive-by shooting, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — Two juveniles were shot Monday evening, High Point police said in a news release.
At 5:54 p.m., officers responded to 1407 Bridges Drive in reference to a drive-by shooting. Upon arrival, they found the two victims inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to High Point Medical Center by an officer on the scene. The second victim was taken by Guilford County EMS to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The victims were listed in stable condition, according to the release.
The investigation is continuing and no further information was released. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or via the P3 mobile app.