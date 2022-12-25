2 people killed in Jamestown; Guilford County Sheriff's Office identifies victims, suspect

Updated 12:13 p.m.

JAMESTOWN — Authorities have identified two people killed on Christmas Eve, as well as the suspect in the homicide.

Dianna Marshall Stevens and Jacob Werner Derue were killed in the homicide, according to a release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

James Michael Stevens is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths, the release said. He was being held without bond at the Guilford County Detention Center.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Bria Evans said she could not release the relationship between the three people, nor the manner in which Derue and Dianna Stevens died. The release said it appears to be an isolated incident with no risk to the general public.

The deaths were discovered shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, after deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Drive, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Posted 9:23 a.m.

