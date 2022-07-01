2 seriously injured after city dump truck crashes into city bus in High Point Friday, police say

HIGH POINT — A city bus driver and a passenger were injured Friday when a city dump truck hauling a trailer crashed into the bus, police said.
Officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Kearns Avenue and found the 51-year-old bus driver and one of two passengers with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, police said Friday evening in a news release. Both were taken by EMS to local hospitals.
WGHP-Channel 8 reported the crash happened around 5 p.m.
Police said the 22-year-old driver of the dump truck ran a red light. He was issued a citation on a red light violation.