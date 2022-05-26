4 injured in school bus crash in Burlington; school bus driver cited, police say

BURLINGTON — An Alamance-Burlington School System bus with 44 students aboard was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon and four students suffered noncritical injuries, according to Burlington police.

The crash involving school bus No. 31 was reported at 3:55 p.m. on N.C. 62 near Hatchery Road. Students from Williams High School, ranging in age from 15 to 18 years old, were on board. The four students who were injured were treated by Alamance County EMS, according to the release.

Michael Maness, 28, of Burlington, was operating the bus and was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision, police said in a news release. Maness also is a physical education teacher at Smith Elementary and normally drives bus No. 31 as part of a daily route.

Maness was southbound on N.C. 62, just past Hatchery Road, when police say he failed to slow down for stopped traffic. The bus struck the rear of a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Kristin Pinnix, 53, of Burlington. The Camry was shoved into the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet truck driven by James Knight, 36, of Liberty, the release said.

Pinnix and Knight had stopped for another vehicle that was attempting to turn left at Flynt Fabrics, 2908 Alamance Road.

Maness told officers that he was distracted by a disabled vehicle parked on the southbound shoulder of N.C. 62, according to the release. That vehicle was not involved in the crash and was not blocking traffic, but multiple people were standing around it next to the roadway surface.

Shifting his focus back to the road in front of him, Maness realized traffic had stopped but was unable to brake fast enough to prevent the crash, according to the release. The bus was going about 40 mph when it struck the Camry, police said.

The Camry was totaled and Bus No. 31 and the Chevrolet truck sustained minor damage, according to the release.

Maness has an Aug. 12 court date.

The school system's superintendent and Williams High administrators were notified and facilitated the reunion of the bus riders with parents or guardians.