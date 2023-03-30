STOKESDALE – A 6-year-old child was critically injured this morning when he was hit by a car while trying to board a school bus in Guilford County.

The NC Highway Patrol has not released the name or gender of the child. It identified the driver of the car as James Michael Christman, 47, of Stokesdale.

Troopers were called to the scene of the crash, on NC 65 near Self Road, about 6:47 a.m.

Christman was traveling west on NC 65 in 2020 Nissan Maxima passenger car, the highway patrol said in a news release. The school bus was stopped, facing east on NC 65 and displaying its mechanical stop arm, and flashing red lights.

"Christman disregarded the activated lights and stop arm," striking the child, the patrol said.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash, the patrol said.

Investigators are set to meet with the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office about charges in the case.

NC 65 was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.