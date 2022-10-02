7-year-old found safe after she was reported missing from Colfax

Updated 10:38 p.m.

A 7-year-old girl reported missing in Colfax has been located and is safe, according to Guilford County Metro 911.

The girl was found at 10:16 p.m. Sunday, a dispatcher said.

Posted 8 p.m.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 7-year-old girl, according to a tweet from Guilford County Emergency Management.

Elizabeth Steinman is white, approximately 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing pink pajamas with a rainbow on them. She was last seen in the Stack Road area of Colfax.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Further information was not immediately available.