 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

78-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Greensboro dies at hospital

  • 0

GREENSBORO — A 78-year-old pedestrian died early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

William Henry Knight of Greensboro was taken to Moses Cone Hospital after the 6:50 a.m. accident, but he died a short time later, the release said.

Guava Health compiled a list of important medical information to have prepared in case of an emergency.

The crash occurred at East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street. Carvin Cooper, 48, of Greensboro, was driving a 1998 Honda Accord when he struck Knight in the intersection, police said.  

The police investigation determined that Knight was down in the roadway when the collision occurred. Cooper remained at the scene of the crash.

The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s National Space Administration discovered exotic material in samples from moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert