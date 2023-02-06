An 81-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries Saturday when a Chevy Camaro hit the SUV she was riding in, authorities said.

Greensboro police identified the victim as Annie Eloise Mccauley of Greensboro.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. at the intersection of Randleman and West Meadowview roads.

Jamari Ingram, 21, of Greensboro, was driving the 2017 Chevy Camaro SS north on Randleman Road and collided with a 2011 Chevy Equinox driven by Quincy Marie Morehead, 30, of Greensboro, in the intersection.

Mccauley was riding in the front right passenger seat of the Equinox. Quincy Morehead and a rear seat passenger, Shawn Mccauley Morehead, 58, of Greensboro, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger of the Camaro, identified as Raquan Ford, 21, of Greensboro, also was injured.

Ingram was charged with careless and reckless driving, running a red light, and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. He was given a $2,000 secure bond by the magistrate.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.