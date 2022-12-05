A 4-year-old girl who was not properly restrained was killed in crash Sunday, Greensboro police say.

GREENSBORO — Police are reminding drivers that children should be properly restrained in vehicles after a 4-year-old girl who was not in the proper child safety seat died Sunday in a wreck on Freeman Mill Road.

The 4-year-old girl was in the back seat of her uncle's 2004 Toyota Camry, not in a child restraint seat, when he ran a red light and hit a 2016 Kia Sorento, police said in a news release.

Officers who responded about 4 p.m. Sunday found that 42-year-old Asman Zahinda hit a Kia turning onto Randleman Road. The driver of the Kia, her husband and their 3-year-old daughter, who was properly restrained, were all taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Zahinda was not wearing a seatbelt and was seriously injured, police said. He and his niece were both taken to the hospital where the 4-year-old later died, police said.

The police department is reminding all drivers and passengers to be properly buckled up in vehicles. Children younger than 8 years old and who weigh less than 80 pounds must be properly secured in a child restraint or booster seat. Children younger than 5 years old and less than 40 pounds must be in the rear seat if the vehicle has an active passenger-side front airbag and a rear seat. When a child reaches age 8, regardless of weight, or 80 pounds, a correctly fitted seatbelt may be used instead of a child restraint or booster seat. Find more safety tips and information at www.buckleupnc.org.

In 2020, more than 63,000 children were injured in U.S. wrecks, with 607 child passengers 12 and younger killed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the children who were killed, 38% were not properly restrained.

Car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants (younger than 1 year old) and by 54% for toddlers (1 to 4 years old) in passenger cars, according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Anyone with information about Sunday's wreck is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.