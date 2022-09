SUMMERFIELD — After a routine inspection this week, state maintenance crews closed the bridge on Lake Brandt Road over the Haw River, N.C. Department of Transportation said.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice. DOT didn't say what maintenance workers found.

Crews will return next week to conduct further assessments and determine what actions will be taken, DOT said Friday in a news release.

Drivers will be detoured around the closure via Scalesville Road, Witty Road and U.S. 158.