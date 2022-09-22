Archdale man charged in US 29 crash that killed Lexington woman, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — An Archdale man has been charged in a fatal crash last week on U.S. 29.

Joshua Nicholas Anderson, 26, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding 74 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, police said in a news release.

Police said previously that Anderson was northbound on U.S. 29 about 2:10 p.m. Saturday when he ran off the road to the left and then overcorrected, losing control of his vehicle. His 2002 Chevrolet Silverado traveled through the grass median, overturned and struck a southbound car driven by 21-year-old Sunshine Nichole Williams of Lexington.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by Guilford County EMS. A male passenger in her vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Anderson was pulled from his vehicle, which had flipped over onto a guardrail, and taken to a local hospital via AirCare for serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

U.S. 29 was shut down for about six hours between Interstate 74 and Baker Road while authorities investigated the crash.