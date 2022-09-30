Authorities release ID of Greensboro man, 55, who died in I-40 crash Thursday afternoon

GREENSBORO — A 55-year-old Greensboro man died Thursday afternoon after an accident on Interstate 40 near East Lee Street, Greensboro Police said in a news release.
Charles Kearns was driving his Chevrolet Camaro east on I-40 and left the roadway to the right. The car collided with an embankment before overturning, police said. Kearns died at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened at approximately 3:45 p.m., police said.
The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.