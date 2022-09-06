Babalou, the green anaconda at the Greensboro Science Center, has died

GREENSBORO — Babalou, the green anaconda at the Greensboro Science Center, died overnight Sept. 4-5, officials announced in a news release.

Babalou, or "Babs" as she was called, was estimated to be around 30 years old and came to the science center in November 1993.

"For those that worked with her and those that visited her, Babalou will leave a snake-sized hole in all our hearts," Sarah Halbrend, the center's aquatics curator, said in the release.

The average lifespan of a green anaconda in the wild is about 10 years. However, they live much longer in human care, with some reports of anacondas averaging 20-30 years old, according to the release.

A necropsy was performed Monday morning to determine any obvious cause of death. Initial results showed potentially cancerous masses in the snake's gastrointestinal tract, with infiltration into lung, kidney and uterus, the release said.

The masses are believed to be sarcomatoid neoplasm, but this will have to be confirmed with histopathology, said Dr. Sam Young, the center's vice president of veterinary health. It will be several weeks before the center receives final histological results from tissue samples.

"Babalou was well past life expectancy and at that advanced age, the body is not as good at repairing itself and removing abnormal cells," Young said. "This is why we see a higher likelihood for cancer in older animals."