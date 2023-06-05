GREENSBORO — All lanes of northbound and southbound Battleground Avenue are closed after a traffic crash with minor injuries.
The closure is between Mill and West Northwood streets, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
The crash involves a utility pole.
It is unclear when the road will reopen.
336-373-7082
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kenwyn Caranna
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today