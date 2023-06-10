A black bear cub was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Friday morning on East Wendover Avenue and Penry Road near the Guilford Tech Community College Greensboro campus.
The incident occurred between 7 and 7:30 a.m. The cub was dead at the scene, said Guilford County Animal Control Assistant Director Lisa Lee.
Black bears inhabit all 100 of North Carolina's counties. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission website says that while they live in the woods, bears occasionally wander into residential areas or towns in search of food.