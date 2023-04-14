HIGH POINT — A 54-year-old High Point man has died from his injuries after he was struck on his bicycle Tuesday night, police said in a news release.

Frankie Lewis Curtis died earlier today at a hospital in Winston-Salem.

Officers responded to a crash at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between I-74 and Pendleton Street. They determined that a 2010 Hyundai, traveling east on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, had struck a bicyclist traveling in the same direction.

The driver of the vehicle immediately contacted 911, remained on the scene until emergency units arrived, and fully cooperated during the investigation, police said in the news release.

The investigation determined Curtis was operating the bicycle in the middle of the travel lane, had no working lights or reflectors on the rear of the bicycle, and was wearing dark clothing. There will be no charges filed and no further information released, police said.

This is the third traffic fatality in the city of High Point in 2023.