GREENSBORO — Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a partially submerged vehicle in North Buffalo Creek today.

Greensboro police spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said it was unknown how long the vehicle was there and authorities had not yet identified the person who died.

Officials closed the ramps from Holden Road to eastbound Wendover Avenue and from westbound Wendover Avenue to Holden Road for several hours this morning as police investigated the incident.