GREENSBORO — Greensboro police have opened a death investigation following the discovery of a body early today.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the area of St. Croix Place, off West Friendly Avenue, where the body was found.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.