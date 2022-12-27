 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body of missing woman discovered in McLeansville, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says

MCLEANSVILLE — The body of a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing on Christmas Day was found Monday, according to a release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Tatyana Childress was found deceased at 2151 Huffine Mill Road, according to the release. Childress was reported to Greensboro Police Department as a missing person on Sunday by her mother.

Her body was found at 1 p.m. Monday and foul play is not suspected, though the investigation remains active.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Bria Evans said she could not release Childress' address nor whether her body was found indoors or outdoors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Duncan at 336-641-5968 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

