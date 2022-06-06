Car wreck victim dies, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man injured in a crash last month has died, Greensboro police said Monday in a news release.

John Daniel White, 75, died as a result of his injuries and other medical conditions at 2:57 a.m. Monday, police said.

White was injured in a crash that occurred just before 6 p.m. May 17 on South Holden Road at Interstate 85.

White was driving a 2013 Mercedez in the southbound left turn lane of South Holden Road when he crashed into the rear of a 2021 Kia.

The Kia, operated by Mae Patrice Butler, 41 of Thomasville, was stopped and waiting to make a left turn onto I-85, according to the release. White suffered serious injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment. Butler and a front passenger suffered minor injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.