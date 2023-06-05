GREENSBORO — North Church Street is closed after a traffic crash knocked down utility poles.
The road is expected to be closed for "an extended period of time" between Greenbriar Road and Bach Terrace, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.
336-373-7082
