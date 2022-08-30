Days and searches later, body of missing High Point woman believed to be found

HIGH POINT — The case of a missing 81-year-old woman appeared to end tragically Tuesday with the discovery of a body less than a mile away from her home.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Hickswood Court where a body was discovered in some woods, High Point police said in a news release Tuesday evening.

Police believe it is the body of Heddie Dawkins, who has been missing since the early morning of Aug. 24. Foul play is not suspected and authorities did not release further details.

The discovery followed a morning where police and volunteers expressed hope that they would find Dawkins alive.

At least 100 people from throughout the Triad gathered in the parking lot of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Penny Road to help police search for Dawkins, who suffered from dementia.

Dawkins' daughter, Rhonda Neal, was heartened Tuesday morning by the crowd that showed up to help search for her mother.

“I don’t have the words,” said Neal, pausing to gather her composure. “The support has been so overwhelming. Seeing this crowd is the only thing that sustains us. That makes us feel like we're not alone.”

Dawkins left her home in the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court at 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, according to the family’s doorbell camera footage.

Her family reported her missing later that morning and police launched an extensive search in a 3-mile radius over the next few days.

“That’s a huge radius to search, especially in some of the terrain that we’re in and the ground we’re trying to cover,” High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud told the crowd Tuesday. “This has sort of haunted us this last week.”

Despite the length of time Dawkins had been missing, Stroud remained positive early Tuesday.

“I know it’s been six days … I understand the laws of probability and everything. I just refuse to think like that,” he said before the discovery of Dawkins' body later in the day.

As he watched volunteer searchers led by officers leaving the parking lot, Stroud noted the number of people involved.

“This is pretty heartwarming for me,” he said.

While volunteers knocked on doors and handed out flyers in neighborhoods, police officers who accompanied them searched back yards, bushes and crawl spaces.

Rich Salyares of Jamestown said he’d followed the case on the news and through social media outlets, including Nextdoor. “With her missing, I felt compelled to be here,” the 65-year-old said.

Pastor Amos Quick of Calvary Baptist Church in High Point said two of Dawkins’ grandchildren attend his church.

“We were in prayer for her and now we are putting our faith and works together,” said Quick, who also serves as a representative in the General Assembly.

Shawn Balser, 61, came from Kernersville to help.

“I’d like to do my part,” he said. “I would want the same thing to happen if I had a loved one missing out there somewhere.”