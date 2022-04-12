 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Dobson man dies in Greensboro crash, police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — A 58-year-old Dobson man died early Tuesday in a traffic accident, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 6:54 a.m., officers responded to the crash at Interstate 40 East at Sandy Ridge Road. They determined that a red 1995 Jeep Wrangler driven Jeral Leroy Doyle was eastbound on Interstate 40 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and crashed.

Doyle was pronounced dead at the scene. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka doctors warn of critical equipment shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert