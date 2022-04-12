Dobson man dies in Greensboro crash, police say

GREENSBORO — A 58-year-old Dobson man died early Tuesday in a traffic accident, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 6:54 a.m., officers responded to the crash at Interstate 40 East at Sandy Ridge Road. They determined that a red 1995 Jeep Wrangler driven Jeral Leroy Doyle was eastbound on Interstate 40 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and crashed.

Doyle was pronounced dead at the scene. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.