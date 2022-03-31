Downed trees and power lines shut down part of Friendly Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Downed trees and power lines have forced all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane on Friendly Avenue to close, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Motorist are requested to use caution and use alternate routes in the area. Greensboro police, fire and Duke Energy are working to clear roads, according to the release.

Duke Energy's website indicated there are 10 power outages in Guilford County, affecting 1,321 customers. Estimated time of power restoration is 5:45 p.m.