Driver charged in death of Greensboro man injured in July car accident, police say

GREENSBORO — A 72-year-old man who was hospitalized after a vehicle crash on July 13 has died, Greensboro police said in a news release.

William Miles, of Greensboro, died Saturday from injuries he received in the crash, police said.

Harvey Hartman, 24, of High Point, has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, reckless driving and a red light violation, according to the news release.

The crash happened at approximately 8:45 a.m. July 13 at the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Norwalk Street. Neither speed nor impairment were factors in this crash, police said.