Driver dies after wheels come off pickup truck in Greensboro

A pickup truck driver was fatally injured Thursday when his left rear dual wheels came off and the truck flipped on Interstate 85 in Greensboro.

Police identified the victim as Leon Alberto Velez, 68, of Burlington.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. on I-85 North near Alamance Church Road, Greensboro Police said in a news release.

The dual-wheel pickup truck was loaded with multiple bags of sand on pallets. Velez was headed north on the interstate, and the left rear dual wheels separated from the vehicle, according to the release. The truck then rotated and flipped over onto its roof.

Velez was the only person in the vehicle, police said.

The crash is still being investigated by the police department's Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.