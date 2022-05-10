East Market Street reopens after earlier collision between two vehicles, Greensboro police say

Updated 1:49 p.m.
GREENSBORO — All lanes of East Market Street have reopened after an earlier collision caused its closure from Dockery Street to Burlington Road, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Posted 1:03 p.m.
GREENSBORO — All lanes of East Market Street from Dockery Street to Burlington Road are closed because of a collision involving two vehicles, Greensboro police said.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Police did not give an estimate for how long the road will be closed.
Police did not release any further information.