Employee who died at Procter & Gamble facility in Guilford County identified

GREENSBORO — Procter & Gamble confirmed Tuesday the name of an employee who died in a workplace accident last week.

Montrell Rudd died after the accident on Friday, the company said. A preliminary investigation indicates Rudd, 49, "was struck by some sort of equipment and was then caught between/crushed between equipment," a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Labor said in an email.

The accident occurred at the Procter & Gamble facility at 6200 Bryan Park Drive, N.C. Department of Labor Spokeswoman Erin Wilson said. An investigation by the department's Occupational Safety and Health Division into the death is likely to take several months to close, she added.

In a statement, Procter & Gamble said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague at the Greensboro Brown Summit facility. The investigation is ongoing, we are working closely with authorities, and offering our full support to the family."

Friends and co-workers shared condolences on his obituary, noting his wit, compassion and great love for his family.